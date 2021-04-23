Shenandoah National Park issues Missing Person alert for 18-year-old

Shenandoah National Park Friday afternoon issued a Missing Person post for an 18-year-old white male.

Ty Sauer was last seen at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park's central section. The National Park Service lists Pinnacles Overlook, with an auto-accessible overlook and parking area, at Mile 35.1 on the scenic route.

Sauer was described as 6'3", 187 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue Christmas pajama bottoms and white sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Sauer is asked to call 800/732-0911.