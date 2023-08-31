Virginians voted Shenandoah National Park as the top pick for Labor Day BBQs and picnics, according to a recent poll by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, a Wyoming-based travel agency.

“As summer wanes on September 4, many families choose to celebrate the last of the warm weather outdoors – but where is the best place to celebrate Labor Day? It’s a question posed to 3,000 families by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, who polled respondents in each state to find out which location, in their experience, is the best to celebrate a Labor Day meal,” according to a release.

In Virginia, rolling hills, lush forests, and panoramic vistas of Shenandoah National Park were tops, creating a picturesque backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering. Families picnic in designated areas, surrounded by the peaceful ambiance of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Activities, including hiking, trails, scenic drives and breathtaking overlooks. The park encompasses parts of eight counties: Warren, Page, Rockingham, and Augusta to the west of Skyline Drive and on the east side, Rappahannock, Madison, Greene, and Albemarle.

In second place for the best place to BBQ on Labor Day in Virginia was Great Falls Park, a small national park on the banks of the Potomac River in Fairfax County. With its breathtaking waterfalls and stunning river views, the park offers comfortable spaces for meals and relaxation along with trails, kayaking and fishing.

James River State Park in Gladstone, Buckingham County, came in third in the survey for best places to picnic on Labor Day in Virginia.