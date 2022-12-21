Shenandoah National Park reports missing hiker

A man hiking the Appalachian Trial this past fall was reported missing Dec. 12.

Shenandoah National Park announced Wednesday it is investigating a missing person report for 66-year-old James Alan Cattley.

His vehicle was discovered in the park on Dec. 15 at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Crozet.

Cattley had filed a backcountry permit Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6, the park service said.

The missing man is 5'7" and 125 pounds with fair skin, blue eyes, long gray hair and a beard. Cattley wears shoes with an orthopedic lift, according to the park service.

Turk Mountain is a 2.2 mile hike of moderate difficulty, according to virginatrailguide.com. It is located at the far southern end of the park, and is less-traveled than many of the park’s other hikes, the web site said.

Information from park visitors is often helpful in locating missing persons, the release stated. People with information about Cattley or who were in the area of Turk Mountain since Sept. 22 are asked to contact 888/653-0009 or nps_isb@nps.gov