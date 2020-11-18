Shenandoah park issues advisory after 4 get lost in backcountry, are found by rangers

Following a five-hour search last weekend for lost hikers, Shenandoah National Park is advising visitors to aptly plan their trail excursions and be prepared for all conditions, according to a park release Tuesday, referencing an increase in emergency calls.

Preparedness is especially important during the upcoming colder months when weather is more unpredictable and can be dangerous at higher elevations, according to the advisory.

National Park Service rangers last weekend responded to several accidents with injuries and conducted a late-night search for an overdue group of hikers. The search for four adults began around 9:00 p.m. when the park’s communications center received a call reporting the group overdue from a hike.

A team of NPS search and rescue rangers was dispatched and located their vehicle at a trailhead. Rangers hiked into the backcountry and found the group around 2:00 a.m. The hikers were cold, tired, and hungry, but otherwise uninjured, park officials said.

Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney urged visitors to plan ahead and be prepared.