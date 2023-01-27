Sheriff: arson suspected in Madison County church fire

Charges are pending in a Madison County church fire police suspect was arson.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded Jan. 25 to a fire in Rose Park Methodist Church on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Authorities are treating the fire as arson and a person of interest has been identified, according to a release on Thursday from Sheriff Erik Weaver.

The church sanctuary was significantly damaged, according to a Facebook post from church leaders, stating the Rose Park has been a Madison County cornerstone for nearly 140 years.

“We anticipate that the damage caused will take a considerable amount of time to repair and rebuild. However, our congregation has already come together to pray over our next steps forward,” the post stated, thanking surrounding fire departments for helping at the blaze. “Our church is a family of faith, and we walk together in forgiveness knowing that this fire was an act of an unwell mind and not necessarily that of an evil heart.”

The church was first established in 1885 on land donated by Capt. William Rose, according to the church web site.

Assisting at the scene of the suspected arson were Madison County Fire, Madison County EMS, Stanardsville Fire and Ruckersville Fire. The investigation is ongoing, Weaver said. Anyone with information is asked to call 540/948-5161