Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins’ federal trial has been continued until next year, well beyond the election.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon last week approved a request from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and defendants in the case, including Jenkins, to delay the trial until May 13, 2024. The case was originally on the docket in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville for trial starting in a few weeks, Sept. 7.

Jenkins appeared last week in court, again without counsel, for an attorney status review, which was also continued, to this week, on August 16, according to court records.

The sheriff in court verbally approved continuing the case, also requested by federal prosecutors and co-defendants Rick Rahim, Frederic Gumbinner, and James Metcalf.

The three Northern Virginia business men are accused, with Jenkins, of participating in a badges for bribes scheme involving the alleged transaction of thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for being sworn in by the sheriff’s office as auxiliary deputies, provided with badges, credentials and guns.

All four have pleaded not-guilty in the FBI investigation.

The three-term sheriff was indicted June 28 on felony charges of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and 11 counts of federal programs bribery.

Jenkins, while awaiting trial, is running for a fourth term in office in the November election and continues to oversee the constitutional office to which he previously won election by substantial majorities. Two local lawmen are challenging Jenkins.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Carlton filed a joint motion Aug. 9 to continue the sheriff’s federal case, describing “voluminous” discovery—over 650 gigabytes of audio and video recordings—in requesting the delay.

A federal judge earlier this year authorized an FBI wiretap for around a month of a phone belonging to Jenkins, recording calls to and from the sheriff starting Dec. 14, 2022 through Jan. 13.

According to the federal indictment, as part of the investigation, the sheriff accepted bribes for badges from two undercover FBI agents.

Recordings in the case are being provided on a rolling basis, according to the U.S. Attorney.

“Additional time is needed for review and analysis of the discovery. Furthermore, the case is factually and legally complex, involving four defendants and multiple counts spanning several years. Both parties need time to negotiate potential dispositions and prepare for trial, which will likely run two weeks,” according to Carlton’s motion.

Judge Moon said the request for continuance was a warranted exception to the speedy trial act to provide enough time for counsel on either side to review discovery, assess potential dispositions and prepare for trial. His order provided “reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Counsel for Defendant Scott Jenkins has not entered his notice of appearance, but Defendant Jenkins has represented to the Court (through Judge Hoppe) that he is represented by counsel Mark Schamel and that he does not oppose this motion,” according to the joint motion for continuance. “Defense counsel Mark Schamel has represented to the United States that Defendant Jenkins join in this motion.”

Schamel, of Venable LLP in Tysons, confirmed in a phone call Monday that his firm would be filing their notice of appearance later this week in federal court as counsel for Jenkins.