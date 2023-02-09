A local elementary school student is being lauded for his life-saving actions in a trying time.

A.J. White, 8, is deemed a hero in his father’s eyes, according to a release from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 26, the Emerald Hill Elementary student saved his father’s life by calling 911. While on the phone with the 911 operator, White explained that his father had a seizure.

The young man rolled his father to the side like he was instructed to do previously. White was able to save his father’s life as rescue crews responded, according to the sheriff’s office.

In recognition of this little hero, a ceremony with family and friends was recently held at his school. School Resource Officer Deputy Melvin White presented A.J. with a new bike as a gift for his actions.

“We are so proud of this brave young man for reaching out to 911 and saving his father’s life. The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to inform our youth of the Emergency Services 911 System, and when to utilize it in case of an emergency,” the CCSO release stated.