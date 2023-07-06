The federal government via the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services recently awarded a $182,000 equipment grant to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

The state also announced an additional $250,000 grant to CCSO to expand its school resource officer deputy position.

The Board of Supervisors accepted the funds via approval of the consent agenda at Wednesday’s morning meeting.

The $182,000 will be used to purchase equipment that improves or enhances the delivery of daily law enforcement services to Culpeper County and ensures the safety of citizens and officers, according to the grant application prepared by Laura Loveday.

Equipment purchased is intended to decrease violent crime within the community and includes a polygraph, crime scene camera, gun cabinet, riffles, taser shock belts, helmets, radios, drone and software, motor helmets, inserts for active shooter “go bags” and portable shields.

“Culpeper County is a rural community which for law enforcement brings benefits and challenges,” the grant application states. “Our deputies have to assume that everyone they encounter possesses a firearm. The pandemic came and brought difficulties we haven’t had to face before. The pandemic brought some new funding resources that we used primarily as protection from the virus. After lockdowns, we saw an increase in large crowds and gatherings and mental health issues.”

The grant application continues, “We now have to go back to providing more adequate tools and resources to prevent and investigate violent crimes. We are getting back to proactive police work and prevention work. We had an increase in incidents involving firearms due to mental health, including three incidents involving officer-involved shootings. We have seen an increase in school threats as well, including a massive active shooter threat last year which turned out to be a swatting call that included numerous jurisdictions in our area. It has never been more critical to provide better equipment and training for our deputies.”

The drone unit will help with mapping, search and rescue, and apprehension of offenders. It contains a drone that can go indoors in areas with a threat and allow deputies or SWAT members to better assess and deal with the threat, according to the grant application.

Bulletproof shields will allow school resource officers to better protect children, faculty and staff in the line of fire. The polygraph unit will allow CCSO to hire quality candidates and use it as an investigative tool for informants and witnesses, the grant application states.

The 360 degrees crime scene camera will be an investigative tool for crime scenes and it can be used to map a school and offer a 360 degrees map of every school building. This pre-mapping will provide better access and intelligence to first responders in case of a major incident at our schools.

The mobile computer platform will allow CCSO to access these maps and make them available on the scene of an incident and at the incident command center to better direct resources to effectively remove the threat.

“Culpeper County has approximately 54,000 residents and is in close proximity to the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Additionally, Culpeper is the home to several critical infrastructure facilities, SWIFT, Warrenton Training Center, Equinix and the Library of Congress Packard Campus Audio/Video Archives.

“The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is the primary Law Enforcement Agency responsible for their safety. This creates continual Homeland Security concerns and safety measures. The Special Operations Units have needed to be expanded in recent years and intensified training has been developed and conducted. Ensuring that appropriate plans and adequate resources are in place will be an ongoing priority for the Sheriff,” according to the grant application.

Through a new cycle in Virginia state grants for school resource officer positions — to establish, enhance and continue the partnerships between local law enforcement agencies and school divisions — Culpeper County applied for and received $250,882 for the creation of three new full-time and one new part-time position. The grant required a 36% local match ($140,754) which was included in the FY24 budget.