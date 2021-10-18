Sheriff's office requests street closures, fee waiver for Culpeper Christmas Parade

A Culpeper Christmas Parade is in the works for Sunday, Dec. 5 on Main Street.

Parade sponsor, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, last week made a request to the town for street closures and for the first time, a waiver of around $4,400 in associated town costs to host the holiday procession from East Piedmont to Mason Street.

The judge’s stand will be at West Davis and Main. The parade is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. with lineup starting at 3 p.m., according to the application.

Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, to consider the request for use of town streets for the parade. The meeting will be held in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

Town Code prohibits closing any part of Davis Street, which will require closing to facilitate the parade. Town Code also requires the applicant to pay for Town personnel costs; but allows an exception to be granted for activities of the Town or County, according to a report going to town council.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins revived the Culpeper Christmas Parade on the high school campus in 2018 after the last one was held in 1960.