Sheriff's office requests street closures, fee waiver for Culpeper Christmas Parade

A Culpeper Christmas Parade is in the works for Sunday, Dec. 5 on Main Street.
Parade sponsor, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, last week made a request to the town for street closures and for the first time, a waiver of around $4,400 in associated town costs to host the holiday procession from East Piedmont to Mason Street.
The judge’s stand will be at West Davis and Main. The parade is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. with lineup starting at 3 p.m., according to the application.
Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, to consider the request for use of town streets for the parade. The meeting will be held in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
Town Code prohibits closing any part of Davis Street, which will require closing to facilitate the parade. Town Code also requires the applicant to pay for Town personnel costs; but allows an exception to be granted for activities of the Town or County, according to a report going to town council.
Sheriff Scott Jenkins revived the Culpeper Christmas Parade on the high school campus in 2018 after the last one was held in 1960.
The 2019 parade was held on Main Street, with CCSO covering costs. In 2020, the parade shifted to Ira Hoffman Lane due to pandemic concerns among town council about approving a large gathering on Main Street.
CCSO organizers expect a crowd of 900 people at the 2021 parade.
When town council approved closures and a safety plan for the 2019 procession on Main Street, the official name for it was a Peppermint Parade. This was after town attorney Martin Crim advised council of a potential violation of the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution, prohibiting the establishment of religion by government.
The town could violate the First Amendment if it paid staffing costs for the event, Crim told council at the time, and allowed it to be called a Christmas Parade.
Mayoral candidate Frank Reaves Jr. said on Monday he supported the Christmas Parade for the kids and local families. Retired from law enforcement and a former member of the CCSO, Reaves said he thinks the town can make it work regarding waiving the parade fees for the sheriff’s office related to staff time and other expenses.
In a social media statement on Monday, Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell said he firmly believe the Christmas parade needs to be in downtown Culpeper.
“How we make this happen is still up in the air,” the councilman posted. “Because we are getting a late jump on this, I believe a partnership of some kind with the sheriffs department is the best way forward.”
Russell said to call it a Christmas Parade.
As far the naming of the parade, it should be called a Christmas Parade.
“It should be open to people of all faiths or no faith to participate. Christmas is widely recognized a Christian and secular holiday. Most everyone regardless of background, recognize Christmas as a season of good cheer and giving,” he wrote in the post.
Russell said on Monday he wasn’t sure about waiving the fees for the sheriff’s office.
“I think we could probably engage cost sharing thing. Maybe where we cover the police and the sheriff covers the public works. That seems to be the best way moving forward for everyone,” he said.
(540) 825-4315