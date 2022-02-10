'Shine Thru' tonight at Open Door Baptist

People with special needs, ages 14 and older, will be showered with love and attention during the 6th Annual Night to Shine outdoors gala event taking place 6-8 p.m. Friday night, Feb. 11 at Open Door Baptist Church, along route 3 just outside of the town of Culpeper.

Church office administrator and event organizer Michelle Hitt said earlier this week that 41 people had signed up so far. With Friday’s weather slated to feel like springtime, she is expecting a much larger crowd than last year’s, which followed a snow storm.

“We had about 20-25 cars last year,” Hitt said. “We’re expecting between 30-35 cars this year because some people come together.”

Registration is not necessary for the event started by The Tim Tebow Foundation held around the world at churches and other sites.

“We just like to know who’s coming because we have gift bags,” Hitt said.

Like last year due to COVID, this year’s Night to Shine will be held as a Shine-Thru with participants remaining in their vehicles for safety. But like last year, community goodwill promises to break through any barriers at the scaled-back event typically held, pre-pandemic, as an in-person prom with all the glitz and glamour of the special night.

This year, drive-thru prom-goers will start their journey by receiving a bag of fresh fruit and lighted balloons. Night to Shine ball caps will be distributed at another station and at the end, a satchel of goodies, Hitt said.

Along the way, prom-goers can interact with horses and ponies and watch memories on the big screen from past Night to Shine dances. There will be music and an atmosphere of celebration.

Will Tebow show up in Culpeper this year like he does somewhere every year during the Valentine Day event? In answer, Hitt said she’s been watching his Facebook feed.

“He’s in Egypt last I checked, somewhere in Africa,” she said. “They typically go to more of the larger venues.

“So we just do ours… We got such a positive response last year—it was a simple little thing riding around, everybody cheering them on. But they thought it wonderful and really did enjoy it.”

One Florida mom described when her daughter, Madison, got to experience her first Shine-Thru Parade in 2021, driving through a red carpet and cheering paparazzi:

“We made plans ready at home, got our girl all dressed up, and drove down from Jupiter. From the moment I drove onto your property, I was in tears. Madison was shocked to see all the people lined up on either side of the driveway. Once we turned the corner and they got her name, the magic started.

“Everyone was waving their hands, holding up signs, and shouting out her name! That’s right, they were calling her by name how beautiful she was, how special she was, and that God loves her. There is something about hearing your name. It drove me to sob,” timtebowfoundation.org .

Text “Night to Shine” to 904/474-8016 with local pictures and videos for a chance to be featured on national social media pages.

Register for the Culpeper Night to Shine Virtual Celebration at http://eepurl.com/hnR7BP .

