'Shop Small' Christmas coming to Culpeper; Santa, too

Bring on the deals: The holidays are here!
Not to mention Santa Claus, live music, seasonal treats and food specials.
The fun gets going on Black Friday as Culpeper’s downtown merchants and restaurants set the scene for Shop Small Business Week (Nov. 27-Dec. 3, #shopsmall). The action will ramp up on Small Business Saturday.
Among the period’s many unique treats, Vinosity will sell Virginia wines for 15 percent off on Saturday, the Museum of Culpeper History will discount its art prints, Skin+Touch Therapy Spa will offer discounts, The Pier will host Freaky Friday and a Country Hoedown on Saturday, Reigning Cats and Dogs will offer gourmet dog cookies, Stocking Stuffer Grab Bags and daily flash sales, Jackleg will have daily specials and Beer Hound will host Small Brewery Sunday.
To inaugurate the Christmas season, shops throughout downtown have created special window displays, with the Fearless salon on South East Street winning first place, complemented by second-place Poppy & Chalk on East Davis Street and third-place winner Botanical Dwellings on Main Street near Town Hall, in Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s annual contest.
On Sunday, Santa Claus will stroll through downtown from 2 to 3 p.m., CRI said. Come by and say hello!
On Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., Santa will make his rounds, driving through downtown Culpeper and the Madison Grove, Belle Avenue, Culpeper Commons and Belle Courts neighborhoods.
Old St. Nick, visiting from the North Pole, will begin arriving in the neighborhoods around 12:30 p.m. aboard the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s antique fire truck, with an escort from the Culpeper Police Department.
If you are in the area then, CRI suggests that you step outside and give a big hello and wave to Santa and his jolly friends.
To see all the Merchant Specials for downtown’s Shop Small Business Week, see this article’s sidebar or click here.
Downtown’s first holiday-themed week kicked off last Sunday with an appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, live music, other entertainment and special activities.
Eastern View High School band members perform annually for the downtown open house organized by Culpeper Renaissance.
“Events such as this give students an opportunity to share their love of music with the community,” band director Adam Roach told the Star-Exponent. “This year was special because several of our alumni band members joined us spontaneously, and it was a real joy to hear them play again. It is a pleasure for us to enrich our community with holiday music, and we look forward to coming back again next year!”
For making Sunday’s events possible, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. thanked its community partners—the town’s Light & Power Department, Public Works Department, Culpeper Police Department, The Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper, MFA Studios Dance Youth Company Dancers, I&L’s DJing & Event Production.
The local nonprofit also expressed gratitude to its Grand Sponsors—UVA Community Credit Union, Appleton Campbell, Kid Central Culpeper VA and Be A Culpeper Local.