'Shop Small' Christmas coming to Culpeper; Santa, too

Old St. Nick, visiting from the North Pole, will begin arriving in the neighborhoods around 12:30 p.m. aboard the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s antique fire truck, with an escort from the Culpeper Police Department.

If you are in the area then, CRI suggests that you step outside and give a big hello and wave to Santa and his jolly friends.

To see all the Merchant Specials for downtown’s Shop Small Business Week, see this article’s sidebar or click here.

Downtown’s first holiday-themed week kicked off last Sunday with an appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, live music, other entertainment and special activities.

Eastern View High School band members perform annually for the downtown open house organized by Culpeper Renaissance.