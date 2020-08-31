Should Culpeper change name of Lake Pelham?

Culpeper continues to reckon with remnants of the Confederacy in modern day life, joining communities nationwide in conversations about monuments, flags and namesakes honoring a losing side of history that fought to preserve slavery.
Culpeper Town Council members weighed in on the oft-divisive topic at a meeting last week as part of an official agenda item requested last month by Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, a licensed clinical social worker.
The Public Works, Public Safety and Planning & Community Development Committee took a look last Tuesday at its policy for naming street names and facilities.
Focus was mostly on town reservoir Lake Pelham, the name first showing up in town records in 1969 during the period of lake construction. It was named for Confederate office John Pelham of Alabama who died in Culpeper during the Civil War.
Town records thus far do not indicate town council of that time named it Lake Pelham and for years after the council did not officially recognize it as such, according to research from Town Manager Chris Hively and the clerk’s office.
Called “Gallant Pelham” by Gen. Robert E. Lee for his prowess wielding arms on horseback, local businessman Joe Daniel recently called the dead Confederate “a traitor to his country” and his family rich slave holders. Daniel is pushing to remove the name from the town lake as part of a national movement for racial justice and more inclusive representation.
Councilwoman Clancey, at the recent meeting, said changing the name could be an opportunity at this moment to pick a name that might better represent an increasingly more diverse town of 18,000.
She proposed a naming contest to engage citizens suggesting replacements such as Lake Culpeper or Lake Piedmont. She advocated “just having the conversation about what it might mean.”
Clancey added, “We cannot erase Pelham from the history books – we don’t have that type of magic – but the reasons not to change it don’t make sense,” including making a statement by keeping it, she said. Clancey felt the community should be included in the decision.
Town Councilman Keith Price said changing the lake’s name could also force changing related street names in the area, adversely impacting residents.
“There’s not many people who know who Pelham is now,” he said, referencing the recent correspondence from Daniel that Price felt “unfairly maligned” the Confederate.
Pelham died at age 23 in a house on Main Street after getting shot at the St. Patrick’s Day Battle of Kelly’s Ford in northern Culpeper County. Price said Pelham was “charismatic” and “quite a remarkable young officer,” an artillery expert trained at West Point, “who probably deserve to be recognized.”
Price added, “There are worse people to name a lake after.”
He supported naming other town facilities in the future after local folks, but said he would prefer “to leave the names as they are.”
Clancey asked how was she to know if any other points of views were taken into account when the name was put in place some 50 years ago. Price said the motivation for the name is unknown.
“The name is what it is,” he said, calling Pelham “a person of his time” and a “rich kid” who operated in the world he was given.
Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor, chairwoman at the meeting, said the issue was not going to be solved in one meeting, mentioning continued pandemic and all of its implications.
“We need to focus on that,” she said.
Clancey again mentioned the “opportunity” for the town to pick a name for the lake that represents all of Culpeper. She also spoke of an opportunity to make the name changing process a positive learning experience.
Councilman Jon Russell spoke up at the end of the meeting saying, “Do we want to go down this rabbit hole?” If the town removes Pelham’s name from the lake, will it remove “Culpeper” as well – named for the colonial Lord Culpeper of England, also a slave holder. Zachary Taylor and James Madison Highway bear the names of slave holders as well, Russell said, and so does Col. Jameson Boulevard.
“If we start going down this hole, we miss the opportunity to deal with racial issues in a more meaningful way,” he said.
Changing names is an idea that needs to come from the public, Russell added. He said he has not heard such an outcry from his neighbors and that it’s “easy to get sucked into” national political movements.
Russell said the town absolutely needs to talk about race relations and to improve, but that removing Confederate names was not the way to go.
“We need to deal with the hard issues first,” he said.
Clancey responded of the Confederate name and statue issue, “This is one of the hardest issues. We have an opportunity as a government to make a statement.”
Why is it a rabbit hole? – she asked Russell, of an issue that offends people of color. Clancey told him he cannot understand what it feels like to a person of color in America.
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis said the Confederate artillery officer would not have met today’s criteria for naming town facilities.
“Pelham would not qualify – he didn’t do anything for Culpeper,” Rimeikis said. “He just died here.”
Hively asked the council for guidance going forward related to naming future street names, which are usually provided by private developers and adopted by the town. He said “some individuals” could use the conversation about changing Confederate names into “an opportunity to get back at the town … I’m going to name everything for whoever,” the town manager said.
Russell commented the lack of Black history displayed in the community was embarrassing and how he would like to see something moving forward that would recognize great contributions from local African-Americans. Price agreed, suggesting approaching the local NAACP for suggestions.
Hively said staff would also work to develop a potential list of locally important names to suggest to developers building future streets in town. The committee agreed to continue the conversation next month.
As for Daniel, who supported the effort to remove the Confederate battle flag from Lenn Park, he continues to urge town leaders to take Pelham’s name off all signs associated with the lake, including at Lake Pelham Adventures, a watercraft rental site next to the Ole Country Store.
“He came to Culpeper to kill Americans to preserve slavery and his only connection to Culpeper is that he happened to die here,” Daniel said. “With this information, it is impossible for me to believe that compassionate, knowledgeable and sensitive leaders would want our town associated with such a despicable character in any manner, shape or form. And, I know such leaders would not choose to honor such a man!”
Culpeper native Robert Hough fished with a friend from the pavilion at Lake Pelham Adventures last week. His friend wore a ball cap with a Confederate battle flag on it.
Asked if they knew who John Pelham was, both said no. Told some people wanted to take the name off of the lake because he fought for the Confederacy, Hough disagreed.
“It’s a name for god’s sake. What does a name cause any harm?” he said.
(540) 825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!