Should Culpeper change name of Lake Pelham?

“If we start going down this hole, we miss the opportunity to deal with racial issues in a more meaningful way,” he said.

Changing names is an idea that needs to come from the public, Russell added. He said he has not heard such an outcry from his neighbors and that it’s “easy to get sucked into” national political movements.

Russell said the town absolutely needs to talk about race relations and to improve, but that removing Confederate names was not the way to go.

“We need to deal with the hard issues first,” he said.

Clancey responded of the Confederate name and statue issue, “This is one of the hardest issues. We have an opportunity as a government to make a statement.”

Why is it a rabbit hole? – she asked Russell, of an issue that offends people of color. Clancey told him he cannot understand what it feels like to a person of color in America.

Councilman Pranas Rimeikis said the Confederate artillery officer would not have met today’s criteria for naming town facilities.

“Pelham would not qualify – he didn’t do anything for Culpeper,” Rimeikis said. “He just died here.”