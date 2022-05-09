Shred it: nearly $3K raised for Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Community Shred Day in Locust Grove tore it up again in terms of support for Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

The April 30 event saw over 260 cars and more than 8,000 lbs. of paper shredded. Close to $3,000 was donated to assist the local volunteers.

The cars are gone and the motor on the shred truck has stopped but the spirit of volunteerism, and contribution is still being felt from the event hosted by Licata Group, a local real estate team, as a team-building exercise, according to a release from volunteer firefighter John P. Farrell Jr.

But this was more than an exercise, this event was an opportunity for their team to engage the entire community while also raising money to support their local first responders.

“Pat Licata and I have always felt a successful business has an obligation to give back to the community it serves,” said John Licata, owner of Licata Group.

“Pay it forward if you will. All our team members of Licata Group have bought into that premise. We as a team collaborate and agree on several events that have the community in mind. Shred is one that engages the entire area and allows everyone to contribute to and assist our local fire and rescue volunteers.”

Fire Dept. members looked forward to this event each year, said Fire Chief Mike Cianci.

“With great organizers, like Licata Group, it is a true benefit not just to our members but to the whole community. Nowadays with just a few bits of personal information, thieves can steal and sell your identity,” the chief said. Shredding documents at events such as Community Shred Day help to maintain the integrity of the information and the security of the identity.”

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to over 820 calls for service in 2021 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.