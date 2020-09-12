Shut by pandemic, Culpeper rollerskating rink on market for $1.95 million

Reopening the place under a still-restricted business environment is not an option, he added, especially while COVID-19 remains an active in the community.

“As long as this stuff’s out here, I’m not going to open. I don’t want to be the one, come back say, well the skating rink, that’s where my kid got it and brought it home to grandma now grandma’s going to hell or heaven,” Hoffman said. “I don’t want to be the one responsible for spreading this virus. Nobody knows where it’s going or how long it’s going to last.”

A trip back in timeThe substantial selling price is estimated fair market value for the property that sits on 5.25 acres in town with Main Street frontage and mountain views of the Blue Ridge at the back, Thornton said. It includes a two-bedroom patio home at the rear, a partially-renovated three-bedroom, two bathroom apartment above the rink and various outbuildings.

The rink looks as it did in the spring, frozen in time, and similar to its appearance 20 years ago. All of the games still light up, the rental skates sit silent on shelves behind the counter, foosball hums to life when plugged in, stuffed toys fill the claw machine and the wooden skate floor gleams under large speakers ready to blast music again. The property is turn-key and could probably open up after a few days of hard work, Thornton said.