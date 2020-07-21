At long last, the Culpeper DMV is slated to reopen on Monday, July 27 following a multi-month closure due to COVID-19.
Apparently someone was listening when the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the governor and DMV commissioner on July 7 asking to restart the local office.
Beginning next week, specific services will be offered only to those lucky enough to get an appointment; reservations went live Monday at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointments.aspx.
DMV schedules appointments up to 90 days in advance. Throughout the day, additional appointments are added to the calendar, so check back regularly for new availability, the state agency advises.
Appointments for general transactions and computer tests will be available at the Culpeper DMV 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 18505 Crossroad Parkway, off of Lovers Lane near the 29 bypass.
According to DMV spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin, upon reopening, the local office, like others statewide, will focus on: original driver's licenses, original commercial driver's licenses, replacement driver's licenses for a name change, driver's license renewals, original and renewal ID cards, ID card replacements for a name change, original and replacement disabled parking placards, HAZMAT fingerprinting, original and substitute titles, original and transfer of vehicle registrations, vital records, compliance/reinstatement of driving privileges to include insurance payment plan set-up, computer testing for learner’s permits and business partners and behind-the-wheel testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles. Customers who need to conduct other transactions should do so at dmvNOW.com or by mail.
Virginia drivers have until Oct. 31 to renew a driver license, ID card or vehicle registration that expired July 31. Vehicle registrations and licenses expiring March-July are extended for up to 180 days, not to exceed October 31.
All renewal fees (driver's license, identification card and vehicle registration) will remain the same and no late fees will be assessed for customers who renew during the extension period, according to DMV.
