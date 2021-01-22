Sick witness continues teen's preliminary hearing in Culpeper New Year’s Eve shooting

A possible case of COVID-19 forced the continuation of a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon in Culpeper Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court in a New Year’s Eve shooting that took the life of a local 19-year-old.
Judge Frank Somerville agreed to hear more evidence Friday, Jan. 29, after prosecutor Russell Rabb informed him that the commonwealth’s material witness was unable to attend the hearing due to illness.
The 17-year-old male charged with second-degree murder in the death of Trajon Jahiem Taylor of Culpeper appeared in court Friday wearing a black and white track suit. The juvenile defendant, who was shackled at the hands and feet, responded briefly when questioned by the judge.
The 17-year-old’s mother and stepfather attended the hearing and so did family of Taylor, who was raised by his aunt as her own, according to the teen's obituary. He left behind eight siblings and his father and was preceded in death by his mother.
Masked parties were split into two courtrooms for distancing at Friday’s hearing, with a livestream of proceedings played in the ancillary courtroom.
Court-appointed defense attorney Fred Henshaw of Madison participated by video, requesting that his client be placed on home incarceration. The defendant has been held at Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville since the shooting.
The shooting occurred after 11 p.m. in the street and on a porch in the Third Street area off Sperryville Pike. The 17-year-old defendant was also shot, according to Culpeper Police.
Henshaw said his client could be placed on electronic monitoring, have a curfew and receive better medical care while under the 24-hour watch of his parents. The defense attorney said his client had a job at a local mail order retailer and could resume work as well as virtual school.
Rabb objected to the defendant being released, saying he had additional evidence to present regarding people he associates with and the threat he poses to the community.
Judge Somerville noted the teen was facing a robbery charge in a separate incident from June 2020. Henshaw was appointed to represent him on that charge as well. The judge denied the request for home incarceration.
“His prior record and the nature of this charge is the reason I am holding him,” Somerville said.
If there is not sufficient evidence presented at next week’s hearing to send the case to the grand jury, the defendant will be released at that point, he said. Somerville told the teen’s parents the court was trying to hear the case as quickly as possible.
“There’s no reason to hold him in jail if the commonwealth can’t prove its case,” he said.
The defendant’s parents told the judge they have been unable to see their child since he was incarcerated.
A court clerk said the facility is not allowing visitors inside due to COVID-19, but that visitation is allowed through a window. Somerville asked about facilitating a video call with the defendant and his parents and the clerk indicated she would look into it.
