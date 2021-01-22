Sick witness delays teen's preliminary hearing in Culpeper New Year’s Eve shooting

The shooting occurred after 11 p.m. in the street and on a porch in the Third Street area off Sperryville Pike. The 17-year-old defendant was also shot, according to Culpeper Police.

Henshaw said his client could be placed on electronic monitoring, have a curfew and receive better medical care while under the 24-hour watch of his parents. The defense attorney said his client had a job at a local mail order retailer and could resume work as well as virtual school.

Rabb objected to the defendant being released, saying he had additional evidence to present regarding people he associates with and the threat he poses to the community.

Judge Somerville noted the teen was facing a robbery charge in a separate incident from June 2020. Henshaw was appointed to represent him on that charge as well. The judge denied the request for home incarceration.

“His prior record and the nature of this charge is the reason I am holding him,” Somerville said.

If there is not sufficient evidence presented at next week’s hearing to send the case to the grand jury, the defendant will be released at that point, he said. Somerville told the teen’s parents the court was trying to hear the case as quickly as possible.