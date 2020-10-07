Sit in the seats of national heroes: Culpeper flying group escorting War Birds to Leesburg for cancelled show

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force of Culpeper Regional Airport will be displaying and giving rides in its majestic WWII warbirds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Leesburg Executive Airport.
This is part of its ongoing Warbird Showcase tour to be held on the same date as the recently cancelled Leesburg Airshow.
Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing, said the Commemorative Air Force has supported the Leesburg Airshow for years and was disappointed when it was called off due to the pandemic.
“What to do? The answer was to bring our Warbird Showcase to the Leesburg Airport on the same date,” he said in a statement. “Visitors in Northern Virginia will see our WWII aircraft take to the skies all day long.”
The group will be providing rides in its Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller aircraft, Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane primary trainer and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. The Avenger is the same type of aircraft flown off an aircraft carrier by president George H.W. Bush, Ballard said.
In addition to the vintage aircraft on static display and in the air, the Capital Wing will be selling dog tags, models, hats, tee shirts and other items with an aviation theme.
“Since we started flying Warbird Rides in July the public response has just been tremendous,” said Ballard. “It seems like everyone wants to get in the air in a WWII warbird. It’s really an opportunity for people to experience what those young men did during WWII. You get to sit in those seats of our nation’s heroes and think about the sights and the sounds and the smells and really take it in.”
To satisfy demand, the Capital Wing will open its hangar to the public at the Culpeper Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 24. Inside the hangar the public can get up close to a Vultee BT-13 Valiant, the same type of plane used by the Tuskegee Airmen, a Fairchild F24 Forwarder flown by the US Coast Guard, and a French Alouette II helicopter. Outside, the public will be able to take rides in the Stinson L-5, Boeing Stearman or TBM Avenger.
Rides start at $89. Purchase advance tickets at http://www.capitalwing.org/ or contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for remaining available flight times.
These events will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, State of Virginia and local health authorities in effect at that time. This is a family-oriented program with something for everyone.
The Town of Leesburg cancelled its annual air show, held for the past 10 years, in late August. Leesburg Executive Airport Director Scott Coffman said it was not an easy decision, but that last year's show attracted some 7,000 people during the six-hour event, according to a town news release. The ongoing pandemic has basically cancelled all such large events unable to practice distancing.
"The goal of the airshow is to promote general aviation while showcasing the Leesburg Executive Airport and the many services it has to offer," Coffman said in a statement in August. "A variety of alternative events were evaluated, but were not viable to meet the goals of the airshow ... we look forward to returning in 2021."
