Sit in the seats of national heroes: Culpeper flying group escorting War Birds to Leesburg for cancelled show

“Since we started flying Warbird Rides in July the public response has just been tremendous,” said Ballard. “It seems like everyone wants to get in the air in a WWII warbird. It’s really an opportunity for people to experience what those young men did during WWII. You get to sit in those seats of our nation’s heroes and think about the sights and the sounds and the smells and really take it in.”

To satisfy demand, the Capital Wing will open its hangar to the public at the Culpeper Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 24. Inside the hangar the public can get up close to a Vultee BT-13 Valiant, the same type of plane used by the Tuskegee Airmen, a Fairchild F24 Forwarder flown by the US Coast Guard, and a French Alouette II helicopter. Outside, the public will be able to take rides in the Stinson L-5, Boeing Stearman or TBM Avenger.

Rides start at $89. Purchase advance tickets at http://www.capitalwing.org/ or contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for remaining available flight times.

These events will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, State of Virginia and local health authorities in effect at that time. This is a family-oriented program with something for everyone.