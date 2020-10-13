Six local students awarded scholarships by Mid-Day Lions

Six local students were awarded $8,000 in scholarships by the Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club recently, three 2020 graduates from Culpeper County High School, and three from Eastern View High School.

Abigail Stern was awarded the $2,000 Ben Griffith Scholarship for Community Service. She is a graduate of Eastern View High School and will be attending the College of William and Mary majoring in psychology.

The daughter of Nicole Stern, Abigail served as a state officer (11th grade) and national officer (12th grade) for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. She also served as parliamentarian (10th grade), vice president (11th grade), and president (12th grade) for Culpeper Youth, a youth leadership advisory council of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. Abigail has been an employee at Taste Oil Vinegar Spice on Davis Street for the past two years.

Erin Kilby was awarded the $1,000 Citizenship Scholarship. Erin is a graduate of Eastern View High School and will be attending Randolph Macon University majoring in biology, with a goal of becoming a large animal veterinarian. Her parents are Cindy and Robbie Kilby. Erin enjoys soccer and competitive horseback riding. She was active in Future Farmers of America and won the school’s Senior of the Year Award.

