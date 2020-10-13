Six local students awarded scholarships by Mid-Day Lions

Six local students were awarded $8,000 in scholarships by the Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club recently, three 2020 graduates from Culpeper County High School, and three from Eastern View High School.
Abigail Stern was awarded the $2,000 Ben Griffith Scholarship for Community Service. She is a graduate of Eastern View High School and will be attending the College of William and Mary majoring in psychology.
The daughter of Nicole Stern, Abigail served as a state officer (11th grade) and national officer (12th grade) for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. She also served as parliamentarian (10th grade), vice president (11th grade), and president (12th grade) for Culpeper Youth, a youth leadership advisory council of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. Abigail has been an employee at Taste Oil Vinegar Spice on Davis Street for the past two years.
Erin Kilby was awarded the $1,000 Citizenship Scholarship. Erin is a graduate of Eastern View High School and will be attending Randolph Macon University majoring in biology, with a goal of becoming a large animal veterinarian. Her parents are Cindy and Robbie Kilby. Erin enjoys soccer and competitive horseback riding. She was active in Future Farmers of America and won the school’s Senior of the Year Award.
Support Local Journalism
Bailey Dillon was awarded the $1,000 Citizenship Scholarship. Bailey is a graduate of Eastern View high School and will be attending Virginia Tech, majoring in marketing. Bailey is the daughter of Kimberly Sawyers and Todd Dillon. She played Lacrosse for four years at Eastern View. Bailey was a class officer her sophomore and junior years. She was also involved in Young Life, a community ministry, and was a member of the National Honor Society.
The recipient of $2,000 and the Waller Jones Scholarship for Community Service was Zoe Harrington, a graduate of Culpeper County High School. Zoe will be attending the University of Mary Washington majoring in business. Zoe is the daughter of Paula Brewster and Thomas Harrington. In high school, Zoe played on the tennis team. At Mary Washington she will play on the club tennis team and hopes to be involved in community service projects.
Amy Thelin is recipient of a $1,000 Citizenship Scholarship. Amy is a graduate of Culpeper County High School and will be attending Utah Valley University majoring in exercise science. She is the daughter of Gordon and Jan Thelin. Her school and community activities include varsity cross country, varsity winter and spring track, Student Council Association, National Honor Society president, Perfect Pals (working with students with disabilities), Forensics Drama Team, and several musical productions.
Rylee Simpson also received a $1,000 Citizenship Scholarship. Rylee is a graduate of Culpeper County High School and will be attending Bridgewater College. She is the daughter of Lee and Whitney Simpson. Rylee played varsity field hockey and lacrosse in high school and will be playing lacrosse at Bridgewater. Rylee also participated in many activities at her church, including visiting Cuba on a mission trip. She was a member of DECA and FCCLA, volunteered at blood drives, and worked in the school store at CCHS. She also volunteered as a junior swim coach at the Country Club of Culpeper.
The Mid-Day Lions Club has been in existence for 60 years and has awarded scholarships, paid for eyeglasses and eye exams and supported many local charitable organizations in the community for many years. Their major fundraising project is Bingo, which is held every Sunday night at Pepper’s Grill, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!