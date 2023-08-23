Celebrate 40 years of memories at Sky Meadows State Park during an anniversary party happening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Sky Meadows opened as a Virginia State Park in Delaplane, northern Fauquier County, in August 1983. Friends of Sky Meadows invites the public to come celebrate what the park has meant to them for the last 40 years, according to a release from Virginia State Parks.

“Long before I worked at Sky Meadows State Park, I was a visitor who made lasting memories here with my family,” said Park Manager Patrick McNamara. “We hiked the A.T., slept in the campground and brought family members to show them the beauty of Virginia. I am excited to celebrate the anniversary of the park and grateful for the opportunity to steward this park into the future.”

The event will feature live music, food trucks, local wine and beer, a scavenger hunt, an open house at historic Mount Bleak, blacksmith forge demonstrations, wagon rides, nature programs and more family fun.

The Wilson Springs Hotel, a high-powered country and bluegrass-inspired band based out of Richmond, will headline. Other musical performances will include American roots duo Herb & Hanson and the acoustic stylings of John Tole.

A photo collage of park memories is being planned for display, and those who would like to share memories are invited to bring their photos and stories.

This will be a fee-free day with no parking or admission fees charged to attend. See vasp.fun/SK40years for more information.