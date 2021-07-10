Slave auction block on display at Fredericksburg Area Museum

“We look at the auction block as a springboard for future conversations as to where we’ve been, and the struggles of slavery, but also the rising and the incredible accomplishments of the African American community,” Poore said. “As it was during a lot of Civil Rights protests, it’s the young people that are making the move. So how do we make this a relevant story to those young people going forward to the future?”

City Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr., the lone Black council member, said he agrees with the decision to keep the graffiti on the block.

Frye led the effort to have it removed from its former location. He said the graffiti symbolizes what he expressed all along—that people were offended by its presence.

“To me, it’s a two-part story,” Frye said. “The block itself tells a story and then when the block started getting vandalized it’s telling a different story about people expressing themselves and their pain. I’m not saying it was right, but to me, it shows proof that folks were offended by that. If not, they would’ve left it alone. I’m not agreeing with vandalism, but it’s not like it was a precious diamond that people were trying to protect.”

Caroline Ford, a development assistant at FAM, said the block has been “quite the conversation piece” for guests.