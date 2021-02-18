Slippery roads, no school in latest frozen Feb. weather event

The Culpeper area mostly dodged the bullet with the latest winter weather event overnight Thursday that cancelled schools, closed government offices and made for some messy traveling conditions.

The combination of snow, freezing rain and sleet early Thursday and into the morning hours was generally in the one-to-three inches range with more along the Blue Ridge.

Because of the slick weather, from midnight on Thursday through 4 p.m., Virginia State Police troopers responded statewide to 385 traffic crashes and 255 disabled vehicles.

Of those, the Culpeper Division, which stretches from Fauquier to Albemarle a nd includes the city of Charlottesville, had 48 crashes and 47 disabled vehicles, according to a news release. The majority of crashes involved only damage to vehicles.

VDOT advised late Thursday that motorists remain alert for slick conditions as major roads across the Culpeper District were wet with isolated patches of snow and sleet.

VDOT and contract snowplow operators were busy treating the many secondary roads and neighborhood streets which remain covered with snow and sleet as of Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing until mid-morning Friday. Motorists should continue to delay non-essential travel overnight and early Friday morning, VDOT and State Police advised.