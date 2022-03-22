Smithsonian accepts Spotsy artist's work depicting her perception of COVID

If anyone looks through the Smithsonian’s archives 200 years from now at an exhibit about the impact of COVID-19, one colorful piece—crafted by Spotsylvania County artist Pam Tures—might catch the eye.

It’s a plastic face shield which Tures (sounds like furs) bought at a hardware store then turned into a work of art. She adorned it with clam shells and coral, angel fish and a dozing angler and strips of seaweed and barnacles, all created from glass using different processes she’s perfected.

“I started with an underwater theme for how we felt in COVID, like being in a fish bowl,” she said. “Not being able to go out, spending a lot of time on (computer) screens, like being held captive in this fish tank.”

Tures recently gifted the shield to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History for a future exhibit on COVID-19 and society. Her piece may be put on display in coming years or be part of a digital collection. A letter from Alexandra Lord, chair of the museum’s Division of Medicine and Science, acknowledged the donation with a deed of gift and letter of thanks.

“It is only through such gifts that our collections continue to grow and improve,” Lord wrote.

For the 62-year-old Tures, having her work accepted into an institution she considers a national treasure has been both amazing—and “a little bit unbelievable,” she said.

“I was absolutely floored,” she said. “I grew up in Northern Virginia and D.C. and I’ve been to every museum many, many times. I’m just absolutely beaming with pride.”

So is her lifelong friend, Katherine Lafleur, a Maryland native who lives in South Carolina.

“I told her you’ve got to be so proud for this moment, for what you’ve accomplished your entire career,” Lafleur said. “But the fact you’ve had a piece accepted in the Smithsonian, it’s like over the moon, once in a lifetime.”

Not that she’s surprised in the least. Lafleur says Tures’ ability to conceive and execute ideas “literally boggles my mind.”

When Lafleur was taking classes at Tures’ studio in the Northern Neck, which is temporarily closed, Lafleur would struggle to come up with a concept. Then, she’d watch her friend process a thought and immediately start spouting ideas.

“She has always amazed me with her imagination, what she can come up and it’s like it’s instant, snap your fingers and there it is,” Lafleur said.

Tures didn’t create the face shield with the idea she’d offer it to the Smithsonian. She was attending a conference last spring and the organizers wanted participants to be mindful of COVID with face coverings.

But they also wanted people to be able to see each other “and develop connections,” Tures said, so everyone was asked to wear face shields.

To make it more fun, organizers announced a contest to see who could come up with the best design. They told participants there’d be markers, stickers and paint at the conference they could use to decorate their shields.

Tures turned to glass pieces instead. Calling on her background in pottery, she fired up the kiln in her Lottsburg studio well before she attend the conference. Some of the strips of barnacles and seaweed on the shield’s side were made when she pulled hot, molten rods out of the bottom of the kiln and chopped them into pieces.

Crabs and shells were created in a process in which a powder is mixed with water, put in a mold, frozen, then put on special paper and fired in the kiln at temperatures above 1,400 degrees. The three angelfish were made from dichroic glass, used by NASA to protect astronauts from the harmful rays of the sun. Tures’ father worked on NASA patents and she finds it interesting that she’s dealing with the same medium he did.

On the top of the shield is a curved piece of black glass to represent a fisherman’s boat—with the angler’s legs dangling over the side.

“Glass is just a wonderful art form to work with,” she said. “It’s fascinating to me what you can achieve and the beautiful colors and shapes that you can get out of it.”

At the same time, it’s unpredictable. Tures may have a particular result in mind but that’s not always what she gets.

“Sometimes it takes you down a devasting road, and other times, you open the kiln and this beautiful ray of sunshine comes out and it’s everything you hoped and even better,” she said. “But you always have the vulnerability. It’s glass and even if it came out perfectly and you lift it out of the kiln, and then you trip over the dog, it’s gone.”

Her pieces have sold at the Heritage Art Center at the Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville, said Judy Mooers, executive director of the facility’s Northern Neck foundation. Mooers said Tures doesn’t have a signature style as her pieces vary from bee-related items to outdoor themes, from things found at the seashore to color designs without any obvious objects in them.

“Her work is just so original,” Mooers said. “I’ve seen quite a few items and they’re all different. It’s just exciting to see what she does.”

Tures markets her work on Facebook under Bee Pot-Sitive Creations. The name originally represented her blood type, but it’s also takes in her love of nature and her attempt to “bee positive,” no matter what happens in life.

It certainly carried over to the face shield design, which she submitted to the Smithsonian when a friend told her the museum had put out a call for artists to submit anything related to COVID. It could be artwork, drawings, poems, scientific studies—anything that illustrated how the nation dealt with the virus.

To Tures, her underwater theme represented the notion that “out of the ashes always rises the phoenix.”

“As devastating as it was, I truly think there were good things that came out of COVID with families coming back together and people helping people,” she said.