Smithsonian displays 8,000-pound quartz crystal

The Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History this week unveiled a stunning slab of quartz crystals, the largest examples of quartz specimens on display in any museum in America, according to a museum release.

The huge, pale pink rock measures seven-feet-tall and weighs more than 8,000 pounds. The gigantic cluster of thousands of sparkling crystals stands in the front gallery, adjacent to the museum’s historic north entrance.

The quartz was discovered in 2016 at the Coleman Mine in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas. It is named the Berns Quartz for Michael and Tricia Berns, whose philanthropic support brought the specimen into the museum’s collection.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are thrilled to have the Berns Quartz join other Smithsonian icons—the Hope Diamond, the Nation’s T. rex and Henry the elephant—on display in the most visited natural history museum in the world,” said Kirk Johnson, Sant Director of the National Museum of Natural History. “The specimen’s research value is significant, but its dramatic appearance makes it one of the most striking visual experiences in the museum.”

From sandstone to gemstones, quartz is everywhere, the museum release stated. In its natural form, it is the second most common mineral in Earth’s crust and is the mineral behind the well-known gems amethyst and citrine.