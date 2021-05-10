Smoking in bed caused April fire that killed 6 in Chesterfield

RICHMOND—Fire officials are blaming smoking in bed for a house fire that killed six people, including four children, last month.

News outlets report that the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office and Chesterfield police investigators announced Monday that they determined the fire was “smoking related” and originated in 70-year-old Linda Carlton’s bed. Carlton and five others were killed after a fire broke out in the the two-story, single family home early on April 16.

The others who died are identified as Corrine Wright, 30; Aubrey Wright, 12; Aniyah Seaborne, 8; Juliane Seaborne, 5; and Ariabella Seaborne, 2. Three others who were in the home were taken to local hospitals and have since been released. The home had working smoke detectors, fire officials said.