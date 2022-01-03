Outages, incidents, accidents, closures as 1st snow storm passes by Culpeper

A less than half-day winter weather system was beginning to pass as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to a mid-day update from Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten.
VDOT was working to get the primary roads clear as soon as possible. Dominion Power has crews in the area and are working on approx. 12 separate projects with a report of 2,166 outages in Culpeper.
"I just spoke directly with Dominions External Affairs Manager, and she reports that it is too early to give an accurate estimation of when restoration of service will occur," Ooten said. Temperatures will drop again overnight, so refreezing is anticipated. Secondary roadways will be addressed as soon as possible, the EMS DIrector said.
As heavy snow, sleet and rain continues to fall across the commonwealth on the first work day of 2022, Virginia State Police troopers are responding to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.
State police are asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair, according to a Monday morning release from VSP Spokeswoman Corrine Geller.
State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since midnight through 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 3, according to the release.
The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time. Richmond Division reported the most weather related incidents and 108 traffic wrecks in that timeframe.
Culpeper Police officers reported handling back-to-back disabled vehicles for several hours, since 7:30 a.m.
"Please do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary. Even after the snowfall stops, all of the snow will turn into ice. If you must be out on the roads clean all of the snow off your vehicle, turn on your headlights, and slow down," according to Culpeper Police.
State police were actively responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state at the time of the state police release. And troopers were still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on I-64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County.
There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture, according to the release.
In the first 10.5 hours of Monday, Jan. 3, State Police responded to the following: Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes; Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes; Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes; Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes; Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes; Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes and Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes.
***
Public safety and transportation officials are urging the public to stay at home for the first winter blast of 2022.
Culpeper County Public Schools and Kid Central daycare are closed today, Jan. 3 as residents woke up to heavy snow falling and more than 10 inches of accumulation in certain places by afternoon. Temperatures remain at freezing. Several area school districts were still on winter break for the first winter blast.
The National Weather Service predicts 5-9 inches for Culpeper County in Monday's weather event. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of the Culpeper area until 1 p.m. on Monday.
Culpeper County courts and government offices closed for the day and so did the town of Culpeper government offices.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services due to the weather did not offer transit services Monday.
Its senior centers and the SEE Recovery Center in Culpeper were also closed. The Crisis Services line was operational. Having a mental or behavioral health emergency? Contact 540/825-5656 option 7.
The free and confidential Peer2Peer Warmline was also operational at 1-833-626-1490.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District closed health department offices in all five counties and called off the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Reva VFD.
Fauquier Health closed all of its offsite locations to include Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation, Sleep Center, Wound Healing Center, The Wellness Center, Physician Services clinics, Family Practice at Bealeton, General Surgery at Culpeper, Multi-Specialty Clinic, OB/GYN & Midwifery offices Piedmont Internal Medicine and Urology.
All branches of UVA Community Credit Union closed due to the weather. The Member Service Center and Online Banking were open.
Heavy snow is expected to continue through the morning, according to VDOT, with significant accumulations in a short period of time. Later today high winds will add to the hazardous conditions with the potential for trees and debris to fall on roads.
VDOT crews and contractors are deployed across the district, working on Interstate 64, -66 and primary highways. They are treating the roads with a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt the snow, according to VDOT.
Once the snow and slush accumulates to about two inches the plows will push the snow off the roadways. Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, shifting onto secondary roads and neighborhood streets once the main roads are cleared.