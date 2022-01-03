Outages, incidents, accidents, closures as 1st snow storm passes by Culpeper

A less than half-day winter weather system was beginning to pass as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to a mid-day update from Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten.

VDOT was working to get the primary roads clear as soon as possible. Dominion Power has crews in the area and are working on approx. 12 separate projects with a report of 2,166 outages in Culpeper.

"I just spoke directly with Dominions External Affairs Manager, and she reports that it is too early to give an accurate estimation of when restoration of service will occur," Ooten said. Temperatures will drop again overnight, so refreezing is anticipated. Secondary roadways will be addressed as soon as possible, the EMS DIrector said.

As heavy snow, sleet and rain continues to fall across the commonwealth on the first work day of 2022, Virginia State Police troopers are responding to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

State police are asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair, according to a Monday morning release from VSP Spokeswoman Corrine Geller.