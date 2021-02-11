 Skip to main content
Snow postpones LOVEwork photo shoot
Snow postpones LOVEwork photo shoot

LOVE work Culpeper Depot

Residents can have photos taken at Culpeper's ReelLOVE sculpture on Feb. 20 and 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. for free.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper Tourism has rescheduled this weekend’s free LOVEwork photo sessions given the snowy forecast.

Snowfall is predicted this weekend so the agency reset its public photo shoots at downtown Culpeper’s LOVEwork sculpture at 111 S. Commerce St. for next weekend, Feb. 20-21, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

A professional photographer will be onsite to capture friends and family for a Valentine’s-themed portrait, for free.

Just show up. Tourism aides will collect contact information and email participants their photo.

“Families, friends, teams, pets, couples: EVERYONE is welcome!” Culpeper Tourism said Wednesday.

