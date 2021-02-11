Snow postpones LOVEwork photo shoot

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT
Culpeper Tourism has rescheduled this weekend’s free LOVEwork photo sessions given the snowy forecast.
Snowfall is predicted this weekend so the agency reset its public photo shoots at downtown Culpeper’s LOVEwork sculpture at 111 S. Commerce St. for next weekend, Feb. 20-21, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A professional photographer will be onsite to capture friends and family for a Valentine’s-themed portrait, for free.
Just show up. Tourism aides will collect contact information and email participants their photo.
“Families, friends, teams, pets, couples: EVERYONE is welcome!” Culpeper Tourism said Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!