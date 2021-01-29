Snow total forecast for Culpeper increases

The National Weather service on Saturday increased predicted snow totals to six to eight inches for the Culpeper area in the winter weather event starting Sunday before daybreak continuing through early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Friday’s prediction was in the 3- to 6-inch range. Either way, January is going out with a freeze while February comes in white. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Feb. 1 at midnight.

Snow will move into the area by daybreak on Sunday, Jan. 31 and continue, on and off, until the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, said National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa of the agency’s Sterling office.

The high will be 31 degrees on Sunday and a low overnight of 28 degrees. The wintry mix will continue into Monday night with a high of 33 degrees during the day.

Rosa said on Friday that there would be lulls in precipitation, and possibly some freezing rain, during the day on Monday, with the snowfall becoming light at times or stopping altogether.

The storm will cover several other states, including Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as New York City, the meteorologist said.