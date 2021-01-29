Snow total forecast for Culpeper increases

The National Weather service on Saturday increased predicted snow totals to six to eight inches for the Culpeper area in the winter weather event starting Sunday before daybreak continuing through early Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Friday’s prediction was in the 3- to 6-inch range. Either way, January is going out with a freeze while February comes in white. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Feb. 1 at midnight.
Snow will move into the area by daybreak on Sunday, Jan. 31 and continue, on and off, until the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, said National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa of the agency’s Sterling office.
The high will be 31 degrees on Sunday and a low overnight of 28 degrees. The wintry mix will continue into Monday night with a high of 33 degrees during the day.
Rosa said on Friday that there would be lulls in precipitation, and possibly some freezing rain, during the day on Monday, with the snowfall becoming light at times or stopping altogether.
The storm will cover several other states, including Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as New York City, the meteorologist said.
Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District started preparing Friday and came into work early on Saturday for the winter storm forecast to affect much of the state into early week.
VDOT encouraged residents to pay close attention to weather forecasts and to make advance storm preparations. Travel during the storm is likely to be hazardous and should be avoided, the state highway department advised in a news release.
Crews had already pretreated primary routes, I-64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and I-66 in Fauquier County. The brine solution, consisting of salt and water, will prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice at the onset of the storm.
Once the precipitation begins, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways the release stated.
VDOT crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information web page.