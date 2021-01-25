 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow, wintry mix in forecast for Culpeper
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Snow, wintry mix in forecast for Culpeper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper County could wake up to a mixture of winter precipitation.

This area will see less impacts than areas north and west, said NWS meteorologist Austin Mansfield in the Sterling Office on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Onset of precipitation for Culpeper was predicted between 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday starting with a few flurries then mixing with snow. This area was predicted to see less than an inch of snow, Mansfield said.

Freezing was forecast overnight with accumulations for Culpeper of less than one-tenth of inch, he said. Mansfield warned snow totals could increase if temperatures drop.

Fauquier County was expected to see one to two inches o f snow along with higher elevations along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Orange County and points south were expected to receive rain only, Mansfield said.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Men accusing Chicago priest of abuse want truth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News