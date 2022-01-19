Snowy, slushy roads could greet Thursday travelers

Motorists were warned to be cautious on roadways Thursday as another shot of wintry weather was forecast to hit the Fredericksburg region just in time for the morning commute.

“We do have advisories out, but as you know, rain changing to snow during rush hour is never a good thing,” said Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Sterling office.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the Culpeper region starting late tonight, according to the National Weather Service's Baltimore office, including also Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange counties, Fauquier and Loudoun counties and the northern and central Virginia Blue Ridge.

The winter weather advisory starts Wednesday evening and runs through 6 p.m. Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout for patches of ice, “especially on bridges, ramps, overpasses [and] crossovers.”

Martin said Wednesday afternoon that rain was expected to move into the Fredericksburg region late Wednesday evening and turn to snow by daybreak as temperatures fall below freezing. Martin said Thursday’s expected snowfall will be nowhere near the amount the region saw Jan. 3, when some areas got up to a foot.

“It’s not going to be a heavy snow, only an inch or two, maybe up to 3 inches locally,” Martin said.

Martin said Wednesday night’s temperatures would hover in the 40s, but that was expected to change early Thursday morning, when temperatures could drop into the 30s.

“In that regard, it’s actually not going to be to unlike the system we saw [Jan. 3], but we’re not expecting anywhere near that kind of precipitation,” Martin said.

Martin said the snow will continue to fall until midday Thursday, which could lead to icy, slushy, hazardous roadways. Martin said temperatures on Thursday will hover around the freezing mark until the evening, when they will drop significantly to the upper teens.

Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high temperature of 25 degrees and gusty winds up to 13 mph.

Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writers contributed to this report.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com