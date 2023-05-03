A copy of the Virginia State Bar booklet, “So You’re 18: Answers to your questions about your legal rights and responsibilities,” went to each Culpeper County graduating high school senior during last week’s Annual Law Day presentation.

The assembly was held Friday in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School and in the forum at Eastern View High School. A panel of lawyers and judges informed students of their rights and responsibilities now that they’re 18 and legal adults, according to a release.

The Culpeper County Bar Association sponsored the hour-long talk at each school, featuring advice, remarks, straight talk and adult scenarios from Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer and Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court Judges Frank Somerville and Gilbert Berger.

Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Maggie Cleary participated as well with local attorneys Andy Gayheart (CCHS class of 1978), Monica Chernin, Angela Williams (CCHS Class of 1995), Amy Harper, Jim Reid and Amanda Sarago, the release stated.

Travis Owens, Ellie Cooper and Jessica Clay represented the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Russ Rabb, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Fauquier running to be Culpeper’s next top prosecutor, also participated.

Both senior classes asked questions such as the legal consequences for egging someone’s house, getting out of jury duty and how to beat a reckless driving charge for driving too fast in a shopping center parking lot, according to the release. Experts’ answers varied based on their areas of law.

There were also serious queries about the importance of jury service, artificial intelligence and the law, how sentencing is determined, why some of the attorneys got out of criminal law, what they wished they knew then and what to do when pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction.

Durrer organized the event and “thanked the lawyers and judges for donating their time in answering serious and thought provoking questions from the next generation of leaders,” the release stated.