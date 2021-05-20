Soaking in splash pad fun

Eli Arnold tries out a toy vehicle in a variety of water spouts at Culpeper’s Rockwater Park on Thursday morning. Children behind him enjoy getting drenched in the warm weather, with temperatures reaching the high 80s, while parents observe from the near-by pavilion or provided shade structures around the water’s edge.

Eli, age 1, with sister Mackenzie, 3, and mom Casey Arnold came to Rockwater for a play date with two of Arnold’s friends and their children. “We like coming here and spending time together,” Arnold said at the park on Thursday. The Spotsylvania family frequently comes to Culpeper and Rockwater Park, Arnold said, for the playground and splash pad. “It’s a great way to let the kids play, gives me and my friends plenty of time to talk.”

Abundant sunshine and a summer-like forecast is anticipated Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a possibility of rain on Monday. Next week potentially record-high temperatures are expected in Culpeper, likely drawing numbers of young people and their parents to the respite of Rockwater’s water feature.

