Soap Box Derby returns to Culpeper

Soapbox photo winners

Eddie Rutherford’s proud grandmother, Sandra Rutherford (right), takes the champion’s photo with runner-up, Aidan Durico.

Rutherford was winner Saturday afternoon of the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, held after a two-year haitus at the Paul Bates Raceway just west of the Town of Culpeper.

A perfect weather day dawned Saturday for the return of the derby, with 53 competitors in a variety of age categories.

Look for complete coverage of the race, along with a gallery of photos, in an upcoming edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

