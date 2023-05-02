A threatening post on social media has cancelled classes today at Orange County High School.

Students were dismissed shortly after arriving Tuesday for the start of classes. The school day starts at 7:25 a.m. at OCHS.

A robocall to parents from school administration at 8:05 a.m. noted elementary buses might be late due to drivers having to transport the high schoolers back home. Elementary schools in Orange start an hour or more later than secondary schools due to bus drivers providing transportation for students from both.

OCPS cancelled classes at the high school Tuesday "while the administration and local law enforcement continues to investigate a threatening post on social media," an email to parents stated.