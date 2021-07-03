Soldiers' remains may get buried at Fredericksburg National Cemetery

The unidentified remains of Civil War soldiers discovered in 2015 at the site of the Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg may soon have a permanent home.
Archaeologists from the Northeast Archaeological Resources Program were at Fredericksburg National Cemetery last week testing the proposed location for a new gravesite.
It would be the first burial of a soldier or veteran in the cemetery since 1945.
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park posted to its Facebook page that ground-penetrating radar indicated a proposed location would work to bury the remains.
Archaeologists, however, still need to ensure no other bodies or significant material is at the site. Efforts are ongoing and more updates are expected, according to the Facebook post.
John Hennessy, the park’s chief historian, stressed that the work on determining if the proposed gravesite is suitable is still in preliminary stages.
He said if the site is determined to be acceptable, a burial date will be set with an announcement of a ceremony.
Kate Schwartz, Fredericksburg’s historic resources planner, said the archaeological report from 2015 determined the bones found were those of three adult men.
“These remains were more fragmentary in nature and did not represent full sets of remains,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz added that the determination was made based on the identification of three wrist bones.
She said archival records indicate that the soldiers were fighting with the 14th Regiment Connecticut Volunteer Infantry and they were treated at the home that was previously located near the site of the discovery. She said DNA analysis showed the remains belonged to Union soldiers.
According to a 2017 Free Lance–Star report, the remains were found in what may have been the slave quarters of a house that had also been owned by two former Fredericksburg mayors—Absolom P. Rowe and Peter Goolrick. Pieces of a haversack, a vial of mercury tincture and a number of buttons from Civil War uniforms were also found. Some of the buttons bore the logo of the Connecticut infantry that the men fought with.
Fredericksburg is technically in possession of the remains, which are being held at the offices of the Dovetail cultural resource management firm.
The firm was called in to do a dig at the future Riverfront Park site in 2015 after English Construction Co. crews discovered human bone fragments when they were demolishing Prince Hall Lodge 61 at 609 Sophia St.
Work was halted but crews had already mistakenly removed numerous truckloads of soil from an area that a 2013 Dovetail study indicated was archaeologically sensitive.
