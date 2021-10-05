Some crabbers snared in Virginia's push for online catch reports

Hall stood by while VMRC Commissioner Steve Bowman and Chief of Fisheries Management Patrick Geer discussed what could be done.

“I’d like to move broadband in the same warp speed that we’re moving this. I’m trying to figure out,” said Bowman.

“Yeah, that’s what’s beyond our control is getting the broadband up there,” Geer replied.

Staying with paper is costing the state too much money and time, says Adam Kenyon, who oversees the mandatory harvest reporting program. He says the online system has over 1,800 users and there are very few complaints.

“Our commercial watermen, the average age is over 55,” he said. “We get more complaints that they don’t like computers or they don’t understand computers. A lot of times, it’s just that they haven’t really gone through the process of trying to work [online]. When they had to do the paper ones, they had to learn the paper ones.”

A majority of watermen have always relied on their wives, other relatives or friends to file paperwork with the state. As the state has switched to online reporting, those same people are there to do it.

Richard Harding, who owns Purcell’s Seafood in Reedville, says he helps oystermen report online at his office, which has internet.