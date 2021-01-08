 Skip to main content
Some locations have changed for Grab and Go Meals for Culpeper schools students
Free Breakfast Derek McWilliams (copy) (copy)

Grab & Go Meals have been available for Culpeper school children every weekday in some form since schools closed last spring because of the pandemic. Above, Derek McWilliams, principal of Sycamore Park Elementary School, gives bagged lunches to students who visited the school in March.

 STAR-EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

Breakfast and lunch for students who need it through Culpeper schools' Grab and Go Meal Program will be available at fewer schools starting Monday.

Meals have been available for pick-up since March, designed to provide one breakfast and one lunch for each child age 18 and younger in a household each weekday.

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, Culpeper County High School, A.G. Richardson Elementary School and Sycamore Park Elementary School will no longer be Grab and Go Meal Program sites. Instead, Culpeper Middle School will serve those who previously went to Culpeper High for their meals, while Pearl Sample will service A.G. Richardson students as well as their own. Floyd T. Binns Middle School will be where students at Sycamore Park Elementary will pick up their meals.

Emerald Hill, Farmington and Yowell Elementary will continue to be Grab and Go Meal Program sites. Meals are available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The meals are packaged for the lunch to be consumed that day, and the breakfast to be consumed the following morning.

Please contact the Culpeper County Public Schools, Food Service Operations Department with any questions at 540-825-8212 extension 4557. 

