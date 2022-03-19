Some of the bugs Lee Alloway has captured on film, and how

Culpeper resident Lee Alloway has photographed more than 1,000 insects over the past two years, putting them into a book that could be used as a friendly field guide for budding entomologists.

Here are a few of Alloway’s subjects in Culpeper County, with descriptions of the methods he used to photograph them:

Spicebush silkworm moth (Callosamiea Promethea): “Taken in July. It is the only one that was taken with a telephoto lens. The moth was sitting on a reed just off shore on Lake Pelham, so I was about 20 feet away and couldn’t get any closer. the telephoto lens (400mm) gave me a picture that required a little bit of croping ont he computer. This was my favorite of five images I took of this moth.”

Oak timberworm (May 2020): “It was walking across the lawn when I noticed her. For this photo, I put her in the tupperware container with white paper underneath for her portrait. I took a series of about 15 photos as she walked around the container. Macro lens, diffused flash, minimal post-processing; about 15 minutes.”

Oak treehopper (early June 2021): “It was walking along a fence wire, easily approached. This picture took a bit of patience since the insect kept ducking behind the wire. With patience, I got the shot. This required a slight crop, but total time invested was about 10 minutes.”

Saddled prominent (June): “This was a fortunate find on a persimmon leaf. This first instar lasts only for a few days after hatching. I took this with a macro lens and diffused flash. This was quite a small caterpillar, so I took the picture without touching the animal or the tree.”

Jumping spider (Phidippus audax): “I have spent hours following these critters and taking pictures April through October, so it’s hard to say how long it took to get this shot. It is one of many. One challenge with jumping spiders is that they love to jump. Since they are only a few inches (or less) from the camera, they often jump onto the camera or the cameraman. I enjoy working with these spiders and will usually work with them until they lose interest in me and wander off. Often they will spend five minutes or more just crawling around my hand or jumping from finger to finger.”

Collembola: “This one was challenging since it is so small (less than 2 mm) and pretty active. I noticed it on a twig among sticks I was moving an a wheelbarrow. Getting this picture required patience and lots of attempts since it is too small to safely handle. I had to just watch and wait till it was in the right place. I used a 2x macro lens and a ring light without a diffuser since I couldn’t control the pose.”

Ambush bug (monarch chrysallis): “It was taken mid-August. It was on a milkweed flower by the water. This one was a relatively easy photo to take, I had the sun behind me and a ring light on the macro lens. Some crop required after taking the photo. About 5 min. total.”

Blister beetle (mid-June): “This was another quick shoot. Although they are relatively quick bugs and tend to drop to the ground if disturbed, they appear in great numbers over a short period, so there are lots of bugs posing. The challenge was to get close enough for the photo without disturbing the plant, which would cause the bug to fall off. This was an overcast day so lighting was simple; no shadows to worry about. I spent about 30 minutes photographing the blister beetles, took about 30 photos.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.