Somerset roundabout finished at Routes 20/231

Construction of a roundabout at the formerly dangerous intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Somerset in Orange County finished on time on Monday, Dec. 7, according to a news release from VDOT.

Chemung Contracting Corp. of Mitchells in Culpeper County replaced the accident-prone, two-way stop intersection with a single-lane roundabout under a $1.8 million construction contract. Work started July 30.

The roundabout will improve safety at the Old Somerset intersection, according to VDOT. Roundabouts are safer than stop-controlled intersection because traffic can continually and efficiently flow through the intersection and vehicle operating speeds are lower, the state highway department stated.

While the Somerset roundabout was being constructed in May, a tractor-trailer traveling on Route 231 barreled through the stop sign at Route 20 and smashed into the longstanding Somerset Center Store at the intersection, completely destroying the country store. No on was injured in the incident, but the store has since been razed and removed.

For information about the project, see https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/20-231_roundabout.asp.