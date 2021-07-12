Son files $5.3 million suit against Culpeper sheriff, lieutenant in fatal Route 3 crash

State Police, later on the day of the wreck, initially said Quarles pulled out into the path of SUV on the four-lane divided highway and the lieutenant could not avoid the collision.

The issue of her speed at the time of the crash only came out later when Braxton shared with the Star-Exponent the police report listing the 75 mph—20 miles over the posted limit.

Braxton wants answers and is tired of waiting for the local legal system to get back to him That’s why he filed the lawsuit.

“It seems like no one has reached out, or apologized,” Braxton said Monday in a phone call. “They are trying to brush it under the rug. I’m just trying to get some attention. Maybe it will help someone else.”

Braxton hopes for an outcome where other officers unnecessarily speeding will hear of the lawsuit and will maybe make them think twice about doing it the next time.

“Maybe it will make them do their job next time. Just because they have a badge doesn’t mean they can break the law … If it was me, I would have been charged,” said Braxton, a building contractor and small businessman who lives in the town of Orange.