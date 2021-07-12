Son files $5.3 million suit against Culpeper sheriff, lieutenant in fatal Route 3 crash

The son of the Locust Grove woman killed in a March 30 vehicular crash with a member of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has filed a $5.35 million lawsuit against the lieutenant driving the unmarked SUV and the local sheriff who hired her.
The lawsuit claims the high-ranking officer had a history of unsafe driving about which the county’s top lawman knew or should have known.
Helen Marie Quarles, 65, died in her Nissan Altima at the scene of the crash at Route 3 and Carrico Mills Road in Culpeper in the collision with a CCSO-issued Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by Lt. Ashleigh Baughan.
Quarles, months away from retirement, was on her way home from work in the state probation office in Manassas at the time of the wreck. She was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto eastbound Route 3 when she was struck.
Both vehicles were totalled.
According to the accident report from Virginia State Police, the lieutenant was driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash.
Baughan was not responding to an emergency or in pursuit of another vehicle at the time of the fatal wreck and her emergency lights and sirens were not activated.
She has been employed with the CCSO since 2013 and was one of a few female employees to be on the SWAT team.
Richmond attorney John Ayers, of Marks & Harrison in Richmond, filed the civil suit against her and Jenkins Friday in Culpeper County Circuit Court on behalf of Lee Braxton, Quarles’ son and only child and administrator of her account.
The complaint stated Baughan has a history of speeding and reckless driving.
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was aware of that history—or should have been—and therefore is also liable in the death of Quarles, the lawsuit stated.
Count II alleges “negligent hiring/retention” against Jenkins who the lawsuit stated has “a duty to establish and maintain a county law enforcement force for the protection of the public, health, safety and welfare.”
The lawsuit stated the sheriff also has “a duty to use due and reasonable care in hiring competent and qualified” people to operate law enforcement vehicles in a lawful manner.
Baughan has “a long history of prior unsafe driving violations … (which) includes several speeding violations, at least one of which was for reckless driving,” the lawsuit states.
Jenkins failed to ascertain at hire or to periodically verify to what extent the lieutenant was reasonably qualified and competent to drive the SUV, according to the complaint.
The sheriff also failed to verify if Baughan followed CCSO policies for use of the SUV or to check her driving record, the suit stated.
Jenkins was “turning a blind eye toward Lt. Baughan’s long and egregious history of speeding and reckless driving.”
The lawsuit claimed the law enforcement officer was driving distract in the crash that killed Quarles. She was a veteran officer who should have known the danger of speeding and driving in a careless manner, the suit said.
Baughan did not respond to an email request Monday for comment from the Star-Exponent about the lawsuit, and has not replied to at least two other previous requests for input about the crash.
Jenkins also did not respond Monday to the email; in a follow-up call to his office, a receptionist answering the phone said he was out this week.
A CCSO spokesman contacted about the lawsuit was also out of town this week.
Virginia State Police turned over its investigation of the crash more than a month ago to the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Investigative materials were then turned over to special prosecutor Scott Hook, Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney, due to Sheriff Jenkins’ relative working in the Culpeper prosecutor’s office.
Hook did not immediately respond to an email request and phone call Monday from the Star-Exponent seeking an update in his office’s probe into the crash or if any charges were to be filed against Baughan.
State Police, later on the day of the wreck, initially said Quarles pulled out into the path of SUV on the four-lane divided highway and the lieutenant could not avoid the collision.
The issue of her speed at the time of the crash only came out later when Braxton shared with the Star-Exponent the police report listing the 75 mph—20 miles over the posted limit.
Braxton wants answers and is tired of waiting for the local legal system to get back to him That’s why he filed the lawsuit.
“It seems like no one has reached out, or apologized,” Braxton said Monday in a phone call. “They are trying to brush it under the rug. I’m just trying to get some attention. Maybe it will help someone else.”
Braxton hopes for an outcome where other officers unnecessarily speeding will hear of the lawsuit and will maybe make them think twice about doing it the next time.
“Maybe it will make them do their job next time. Just because they have a badge doesn’t mean they can break the law … If it was me, I would have been charged,” said Braxton, a building contractor and small businessman who lives in the town of Orange.
According to Braxton’s attorney, Mr. Ayers, an informal background inquiry from a private investigating service found driving violations for Lt. Baughan in Fauquier, Caroline, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper.
“All of these speeding violations are prior to her working for CCSO,” the lawyer said in an email to the Star-Exponent.
“Once she had a badge, she didn’t have to worry about speeding tickets anymore.”
Ayer said the violations are all more than 10 years old.
Baughan has a prior reckless driving conviction in Fauquier, the locality that is currently investigating criminal charges in the death of Mrs. Quarles, Ayers said.
“My heart hurts for Mr. Braxton and his family. It is also really disappointing that he has hire me, a civil attorney, to pursue justice on behalf of his mother since the criminal system is failing to hold Lt. Baughan responsible,” the attorney said.
Braxton is father to twin, college-aged sons who Mrs. Quarles helped him raise. Also a former guard at Coffeewood Correctional Center, the grandmother had planned to retire this summer and travel to Florida with her grandsons.
The lawsuit filed by her son seeks jointly from Jenkins and Baughan $5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages and demands a trial by jury.
The suit seeks damages for sorrow and mental anguish, loss of Quarles’ income, loss of protection, care and assistance she provided to the family and reasonable funeral expenses.
