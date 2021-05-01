Son seeks transparency in mother's death in wreck with Culpeper deputy

Quarles traveled that road every day five days a week for her work in probation in northern Virginia and previously worked in records at Coffeewood Correctional Center, the state prison in Culpeper, said her son.

Quarles grew up in the area known as Cemetery Hill, along Route 20 in the town of Orange, and graduated OCHS in 1973. She had her son at age 20 and went to work on the manufacturing line at the old Bluebell jean factory in Madison County.

She also did a stint at the old Doubleday book factory in Orange County before getting her associate’s degree from National Business College in Charlottesville. The education led to her 20 years as a state employee as well as a time at the Dept. of the Navy in Crystal City.

In between, Quarles helped raised her grandsons, Rae’kwaun and Ka’Shawn, both college students.

“She was a second mom,” said Rae’kwaun Braxton, studying business at Germanna Community College, in the interview with his father. “I was a bad kid, I got whooped a lot, but she took the easiest on my brother and I.”

He was close with his grandmother: “After we went to church every Sunday, me my brother and cousin, she would take us to 7-Eleven, get us Slurpees. Every time we came she would cook for us.”