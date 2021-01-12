Soulful murals at Love's Kitchen & Lounge in new Main St. location

Murals inspired by iconic soul musicians are going up on the walls in the new Main Street entrance of Love’s Kitchen & Lounge.

Formerly located around the corner on West Cameron Street in the town of Culpeper, the New Orleans-inspired eatery recently expanded with a full bar and additional seating all fronting on North Main Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Black-owned soul food business and venue can be found next to Culpeper Music in the historic Virginia Hotel building.

Culpeper artist Jordyn Clark (above) was in the restaurant Tuesday working on her latest masterpiece. A sun-like, glitter-lined sphere materialized on the wall. It will provide the backdrop for a portrait of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

On the wall opposite, paintings of soul singers Al Green and Marvin Gaye were already complete. Clark’s final two characters will be B.B. King and James Brown. ‘Soul food—soul singers,’ she said of her inspiration.