Town of Culpeper Public Works implemented the new safety measure last week at the intersection with East Locust Street, part of the downtown business district. Advance warning signs were temporarily in place.

However, motorists and pedestrians are asked to be alert while adjusting to the new traffic pattern, according to a town release.

Culpeper Police gave a reminder in a post about how to navigate four-way stops: every driver who reaches a 4-way stop must come to a complete stop; at an intersection controlled by a four-way stop sign, the vehicle that stops first should go first and if two or more vehicles stop at the same time, the vehicle on the left should yield to the vehicle on the right.