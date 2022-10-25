 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Revere Cellars wins $6,750 in five-county Shark Tank-like business comp

QuadTankwinner.jpg

Southern Revere Cellars of Louisa County won the QuadTank Pitch Competition and grand prize of $6,750 at the 7th Annual Quad County Business Summit.

The 7th Annual Quad County Business Summit went off without a hitch at Shenandoah Crossings Resort, just over the Orange County line, near Gordonsville.

Southern Revere Cellars, a brewery and winery in Louisa County, was declared winner the of “Quad Tank” business pitch competition, a localized version of “Shark Tank.”

The half-day event Oct. 12 featured Dr. Kelli Palmer as a keynote speaker, and a panel of local business owners—Wesley Chiles, of Chiles Enterprises in Louisa, tourism entrepreneur André Xavier, and Katherine Morris, co-owner of Performance Signs & Wraps in Greene.

The event wrapped up with the “Quad Tank,” modeled after the popular reality show in which business owners come before a panel of experienced and knowledgeable judges and make their best pitch in the hopes of winning money for an investment in their business.

This year, 19 businesses entered the first round, competing for an award of $6,750 to improve their business. Four were selected into the final round. The winner, Southern Revere, produces wine and beer, growing its own hops and grapes.

“We were very honored to be selected, since all the finalists had impressive presentations and we love to support fellow small businesses,” said co-owner Sheridan Grime. “But of course, we were very excited that our hard work paid off.”

Grimes said she would use the prize money to make Southern Revere a popular destination year-round with seasonal improvements like lighting, patio heaters, and a tent for private parties.

“Paint it Orange” owner Jessica Cifizzari participated in the first round.

Her pitch conveyed passion for her business and her warmth, humor and charm that brings people into her studio.

“Anyone who has ever been to Orange on a Monday knows that there’s nowhere to sit down and eat,” she said in her pitch. “We’re open on Mondays, and we have food and wine.”

As she brought her pitch to a close, she joked that she’s only ever received one negative comment about her business.

“They complain that it’s the only place their kids want to go anymore,” she said with a laugh.

Louisa County Chamber of Commerce and economic development departments in Orange, Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene and Madison organized the QuadTank contest

“We are so excited about the engagement and networking at the Quad County Summit this year,” said Tracy Hale Clark, executive director of Louisa County Chamber of Commerce. “As a regional event, we can harness the knowledge of so many successful leaders. The QuadTank is so inspiring to witness business owners pursuing their dreams.”

