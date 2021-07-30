Southern Stafford residents recover in wake of Thursday storm

Mike Musatow, who lives near Wible in the 600 block of Truslow Road, discovered he had a mature poplar tree fall through the roof of his detached garage. He said he took all the necessary personal safety precautions before the carnage began.

“I got the warning over my phone, so I took the dog and we went downstairs,” said Musatow. “I was looking out the window and the hail got bigger …. It was like we were underwater, you couldn’t see anything.”

Although he sustained significant property damage, Musatow has a positive outlook on what lies ahead.

“It’s going to take time; it’s just stuff,” said Musatow. “I’m not really worried. It’s just going to be a big pain in the butt.”

Stafford first responders said they had a hectic evening that lasted well into Friday, but kept pace with the flurry of calls that poured in. Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said his crews determined the storm left four Stafford homes uninhabitable, while damage varied at many others.

“The damage path was almost 2 square miles, and that’s pretty significant,” said Cardello. “There’s lots of property damage–sheds, fences, cars were hit with branches and trees—but no one got seriously injured, and there was no loss of life.”