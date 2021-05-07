Space Force becoming key presence at Dahlgren Navy base

For more than a century, the King George County base has been the place where the Navy developed and tested the most powerful weapons used by warships on the high seas.
Naval Support Facility Dahlgren also has recently become home to a small group that keeps its eye on military satellites—and other objects—in the sky. That’s the 18th Space Control Squadron, Detachment One, which is part of the U.S. Space Force, the sixth branch of the Armed Forces that focuses entirely on the great beyond.
Capt. Todd Copeland, commanding officer at Naval Support Activity South Potomac, recently shared some details about it and other new developments at the base with the King George Board of Supervisors.
“Of all the things that are important on the base, as the installation commanding officer, this Space Force is literally our No. 1 priority because of what they do for national security. So it’s great to have, and they’re very much growing,” Copeland said.
“I think that’s super cool, quite honestly,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Annie Cupka.
Those with the Space Force detachment monitor, control and take measures to avoid collisions between the “25,000 things floating around in space,” Copeland said. There are 12 military members, 29 civilians and seven contractors assigned to the detachment, but the captain expects the group to expand.
The 18th Squadron works with the Space Surveillance Network, a “space fence” that reaches across the planet. The squadron also is responsible for manmade objects in orbit, processing space events such as launches, re-entries and maneuvers, and it works directly with NASA to keep people safe aboard the International Space Station, said Jeron Hayes, a public affairs specialist at the base.
Its addition to NSF Dahlgren is one of several developments at the base, which is King George’s largest employer. About 11,000 sailors and civilians work there.
One of the base’s most well-known missions is the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, which trains sailors on the use of its weapons system—powerful computer and radar technology that tracks and intercepts enemy missiles and fires its own.
The center continues to train Navy personnel on the state-of-the-art technology and is expanding to bring in the Coast Guard and Army, Copeland said. He said it will “be great for us to increase the military footprint on the base. Right now, we’re 85 percent civilian contractors and 15 percent military.”
The Dahlgren facility also has partnered with the State Department to provide training for uniformed military members who work with attachés and embassies around the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program couldn’t find a proper place to train for various scenarios so officials contacted Copeland and his crew.
“Sure, we can make that happen,” he said.
Those with the Joint Military Attaché Service have trained at Dahlgren, Naval Support Facility Indian Head across the Potomac River in Maryland and at the Pumpkin Neck testing site across Machodoc Creek from the main side of the Dahlgren base.
“They found out this is a great fit for them,” Copeland said. “It’s far enough kind of off the grid that they can do all kinds of creative training. We’re still working through that relationship, but having a link to State Department through the military is something I find very useful, and it’s a rewarding experience.”
The captain also apologized for some recent work done by the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit at Pumpkin Neck. The team demolished two large pieces of ordnance, and even Copeland commented on how loud it was.
“I apologize,” he said, then used verbiage offered by Navy officials since Dahlgren became a Naval Proving Ground in 1918. “That’s the sound of freedom.”
Supervisor Jeff Stonehill was working on a roof, next to the water, when he “just happened to look across and saw this huge mushroom cloud.”
“Oh, my God,” he said, “it just about blew us off the top of the roof, and then it did another one. But yes, that was quite impressive.”
