 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spanberger: $6 million in 'backlogged benefits' returned to constituents since '19
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Spanberger: $6 million in 'backlogged benefits' returned to constituents since '19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spanberger 21

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, (left) listens June 7 to distiller Sherry Brockenbrough, during a tour of the Hilltop distillery in Maidens, part of Goochland County.

 AP PHOTO/STEVE HELBER

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, announced Wednesday that since she took office in Congress at the start of 2019 that her office has surpassed $6 million in casework funds returned to constituents.

Her district covers area from Culpeper in the north to Richmond in the south.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Casework dollars are returned by fighting for “backlogged benefits” and advocating for fair treatment on behalf of constituents dealing with a federal agency or program, her office said in a release.

Throughout COVID-19, Spanberger’s office has maintained typical casework concerns while also adapting to new needs like securing IRS refunds, locating lost stimulus checks, and helping bring home constituents who have been stranded abroad, the release stated.

“Whether we agree on every issue or not, my first responsibility is to serve the people of Virginia’s Seventh District. I’m proud that my office has built a strong constituent services team that can efficiently and effectively advocate for all Central Virginians who are experiencing issues with federal agencies, programs, or benefits,” Spanberger said in a statement.

To open a casework concern with her office, see spanberger.house.gov/forms/casework/

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcat attacks N.C. man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'
Latest News

Bobcat attacks N.C. man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'

Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News