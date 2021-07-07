Spanberger: $6 million in 'backlogged benefits' returned to constituents since '19

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, announced Wednesday that since she took office in Congress at the start of 2019 that her office has surpassed $6 million in casework funds returned to constituents.

Her district covers area from Culpeper in the north to Richmond in the south.

Casework dollars are returned by fighting for “backlogged benefits” and advocating for fair treatment on behalf of constituents dealing with a federal agency or program, her office said in a release.

Throughout COVID-19, Spanberger’s office has maintained typical casework concerns while also adapting to new needs like securing IRS refunds, locating lost stimulus checks, and helping bring home constituents who have been stranded abroad, the release stated.

“Whether we agree on every issue or not, my first responsibility is to serve the people of Virginia’s Seventh District. I’m proud that my office has built a strong constituent services team that can efficiently and effectively advocate for all Central Virginians who are experiencing issues with federal agencies, programs, or benefits,” Spanberger said in a statement.

To open a casework concern with her office, see spanberger.house.gov/forms/casework/