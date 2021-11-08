Spanberger, Cline reintroduce Child RESCUE Act against online exploitation & abuse

U.S. Representatives from Virginia Abigail Spanberger (D-7th) and Ben Cline (R-6th) have reintroduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen federal efforts to rescue U.S. children from sexual exploitation and abuse, according to a release Monday from the congresswoman's office.

Technology companies reported more than 45 million photos and videos online of children being sexually abused in 2018, according to The New York Times. This is more than double found in 2017.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission released a report last month of child sexual abuse image producers and found these crimes increased by 422 percent over the last 15 years, according to Spanberger's office.

The Child Response to Exploitation and Sexual Abuse of Children in Unaddressed Emergencies Act, or Child RESCUE Act, would create a national commission to study proactive strategies and identify resources needed to locate and rescue children.

“The sexual exploitation and abuse of children is an epidemic in our country. We must consider every avenue to protect America’s children and prosecute the criminals who commit these horrors,” said Spanberger in a statement.

Dept. of Justice efforts to implement a national strategy to prevent this exploitation and abuse have not lived up to this promise, she said.