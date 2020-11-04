Spanberger declares victory in 7th District race

The legislator said she didn’t have any immediate plans to celebrate her election victory.

“It’s been a pretty whirlwind couple of days,” she added. “But if I get my way, and my family obliges me, we will go for a lovely hike at a state park. That is something I’ve been wanting to do for a solid eight months or so. Hopefully, they’ll oblige me and that’s what we’ll do.”

Come the start of her second term in Congress, Spanberger said she will have but one uppermost goal: doing more, in concert with others, to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“My overall first priority is addressing COVID-19, ideally, working as a House member with the new administration to ensure that we have a national testing administration, that we take this virus as seriously as we must, that we deliver relief if we haven’t passed a relief package by then, and really work to get the virus under control and stabilize the economy, as best we can,” she said. “That’s the top top priority, and supersedes anything else.”

Her challenger issued a statement Wednesday night to his supporters.