Spanberger declares victory in 7th District race

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has declared victory in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race, after Spotsylvania and Henrico counties’ absentee vote tallies arrived Wednesday.
“Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians,” Spanberger said early Wednesday evening in a statement. “Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities.”
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Democratic incumbent gained a 5,134-vote in her contest with Culpeper favorite Nick Freitas, winning Spotsylvania County’s absentee balloting by 2,365 votes.
Early Wednesday evening, the Freitas campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Spotsylvania’s early-voting tally added to the degree by which the first-term congresswoman reversed the race’s appearance Tuesday night. At that time, her Republican challenger held a commanding lead in the votes cast in person on Election Day.
The trend flipped overnight after voter registrars reported absentee votes in Henrico and Chesterfield counties, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a Richmond-based nonpartisan nonprofit that analyzes election and political data.
On Wednesday, Henrico County posted 14,616 absentee votes it overlooked on election night, VPAP said. Officials missed the ballots, which had been saved on a memory stick mislabeled as “provisional ballots.”
After the Spotsylvania totals were entered later Wednesday, the race’s results looked like 227,540 votes (50.49 percent) for Spanberger, and 222,406 votes (49.35 percent) for Freitas. Write-in votes, 709 in all, equaled 0.16 percent of the vote total, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
In Spotsylvania, Spanberger received 18,582 absentee votes to Freitas’s 16,217, a 53.3 to 46.5 percent advantage.
With the Henrico early-vote totals reporting in her home county, the congresswoman holds a 30,000-vote advantage in absentee balloting there.
In Culpeper County, the unofficial initial tally shows Spanberger with 10,607 votes compared to the 7,910 votes she received in 2018.
Even with more Republicans voting this year, her percentage of Culpeper’s total vote was nearly identical to 2018, Culpeper County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Restel said Wednesday.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving them for another two years in Congress, Spanberger said in a Culpeper Star-Exponent interview Wednesday night. “I have been proud of the wor that I’ve done so far, but believe we are just beginning, in terms of my continued service and work on their behalf.”
The legislator said she didn’t have any immediate plans to celebrate her election victory.
“It’s been a pretty whirlwind couple of days,” she added. “But if I get my way, and my family obliges me, we will go for a lovely hike at a state park. That is something I’ve been wanting to do for a solid eight months or so. Hopefully, they’ll oblige me and that’s what we’ll do.”
Come the start of her second term in Congress, Spanberger said she will have but one uppermost goal: doing more, in concert with others, to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“My overall first priority is addressing COVID-19, ideally, working as a House member with the new administration to ensure that we have a national testing administration, that we take this virus as seriously as we must, that we deliver relief if we haven’t passed a relief package by then, and really work to get the virus under control and stabilize the economy, as best we can,” she said. “That’s the top top priority, and supersedes anything else.”
Her challenger issued a statement Wednesday night to his supporters.
“I want to thank all of my supporters and volunteers for their tireless work during this campaign season,” Freitas said via his Facebook page. “Out of respect to them, the importance of this race, and the hundreds of thousands of votes that have yet to be canvassed in the district, our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement.”
When most people went to sleep Tuesday night, both candidates were urging supporters to be patient for all the results to come in.
Freitas, R-Culpeper, was leading the in-person votes cast on Election Day. Anecdotal evidence indicated a strong Republican turnout in Culpeper County on Tuesday, with many Democrats having voted before Election Day.
At 11 p.m., the state lawmaker had 137,840 votes to Spanberger’s 89,631 votes, the Virginia Department of Elections said. But only six out of 10 central absentee precincts were reporting.
On Wednesday, Lizzie Drucker-Basch, chairwoman of the Henrico County Democratic Party, said the Henrico registrar was unaware of any missing votes and would re-tabulate the absentee ballots. Later, the Henrico party tweeted: “Issue in Henrico resolved. A memory stick was filtered out of absentee vote totals. Expect updated central absentee information tonight.”
Per usual, it may be Friday before the Virginia Department of Elections announces all the results of absentee and mail-in balloting.
Tuesday night, Spanberger and Freitas waited for the tabulation of absentee votes, especially in the vote-rich Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield. With balloting made easier to protect voters during the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge surge in early voting rivaled Election Day turnout.
Early voting was up by 240,425 votes in the 7th District over 2016, VPAP said. That phenomenon was clear Tuesday in the fairly short lines at polling places across the district.
This year, people voted early in person, by mail or, for the time, by dropping off their absentee ballots at secure boxes at designated polling places.
Both national political parties have invested heavily in the 7th District, with Republicans trying to regain ground and Democrats hoping Spanberger can keep the seat she wrested from tea party favorite Dave Brat in the 2018 midterm elections. Her victory then was the first time in 50 years that a Democrat had won the seat.
While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade. Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.
Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Michael Martz contributed to this report.
