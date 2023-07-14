Virginia 7th District Democrat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is sponsoring a bill with Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner to make sure children can be seated next to their parents on flights for no extra fees.

Congress passed the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill in 2016, including language that required the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to establish a policy — if appropriate — requiring airlines to seat young children with their family members on flights without charging additional fees. However, families across the country continue to be separated from their children during air travel, according to a release from Spanberger’s office.

The Fly Together Act would direct the secretary to issue a rule requiring airlines to seat children 13 and younger with their family members on flights to the greatest extent practicable — and at no additional cost within the same class of service.

“No family should face exorbitant extra fees — just because they want to sit with their children during a flight. As a mom of three school-aged kids, I understand how frustrating these unexpected charges can be, particularly when air travel is already a turbulent experience,” said Spanberger in a statement. “These are unnecessary fees that are opposed by Democrats and Republicans alike — and we can take this commonsense step right now to block the airline industry from taking advantage of American families. Our bill would provide peace of mind to parents, keep kids safe, and make air travel more enjoyable for everyone.”